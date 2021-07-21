Eaton Vance Management Purchases 383,967 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,812,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383,967 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.11% of Exxon Mobil worth $251,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,635,000 after purchasing an additional 442,248 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 16,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 41,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,280,000. Institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $1.56 on Wednesday, hitting $57.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,158,816. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.99. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.30.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.