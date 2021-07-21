Eaton Vance Management Purchases 60,956 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 536,144 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 60,956 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.12% of Netflix worth $279,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $600.22.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX traded down $22.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $508.59. The stock had a trading volume of 200,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,244,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $510.50. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $458.60 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29. The firm has a market cap of $225.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

