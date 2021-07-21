Eaton Vance Management Purchases 90,966 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,282,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,966 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.32% of Truist Financial worth $249,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 890.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 274.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 142.3% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded up $1.29 on Wednesday, hitting $55.36. The stock had a trading volume of 63,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,708,402. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $34.86 and a twelve month high of $62.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.33.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.37%.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $306,423.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,526.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TFC shares. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Compass Point raised their target price on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.36.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

