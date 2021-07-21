Eaton Vance Management Sells 4,500 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Eaton Vance Management cut its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.33% of Intuitive Surgical worth $288,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 220,933 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $163,257,000 after purchasing an additional 16,926 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth $217,000. Cornerstone Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 41.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 74,567 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,101,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3,339.7% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $916.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $957.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $939.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $885.75.

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.79, for a total value of $2,141,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,934,858.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.23, for a total transaction of $14,878,092.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,443,192.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,243 shares of company stock valued at $48,517,488. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $21.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $933.17. 12,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,073. The stock has a market cap of $110.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $881.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $633.29 and a 12 month high of $965.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.