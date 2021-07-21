Eaton Vance Management Sells 7,080 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,209,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,080 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.38% of Illinois Tool Works worth $267,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 316.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 46,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,468,000 after purchasing an additional 35,297 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $1,028,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 37,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 22,581 shares during the last quarter. 77.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ITW traded up $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $230.41. 4,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $72.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.09. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.01 and a 12-month high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 78.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.14%.

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ITW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.47.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

