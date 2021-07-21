ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.92

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$9.92 and last traded at C$9.92, with a volume of 13255 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.75.

ECN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.25 target price on shares of ECN Capital in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.42.

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.41 billion and a PE ratio of -95.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.91.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$93.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$87.88 million. Research analysts anticipate that ECN Capital Corp. will post 0.606543 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -78.78%.

About ECN Capital (TSE:ECN)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

