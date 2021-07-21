Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Stock Position Decreased by Opaleye Management Inc.

Opaleye Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) by 48.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 341,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 316,200 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. owned 1.02% of Edap Tms worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EDAP. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $523,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 157.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 34,978 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP bought a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 17.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Edap Tms in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Edap Tms from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

NASDAQ EDAP traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,314. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.60. The firm has a market cap of $201.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 579.00 and a beta of 1.73. Edap Tms S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $10.68.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Edap Tms had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $12.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.33 million. As a group, analysts predict that Edap Tms S.A. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU); Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL); and Distribution.

