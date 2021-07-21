Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Trading Down 7.5%

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) shares dropped 7.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.91 and last traded at $20.30. Approximately 4,596 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 296,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.94.

EWTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edgewise Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.30.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $290,000. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $50,494,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $20,044,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $2,732,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $2,121,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

