Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Purchased by Zimmer Partners LP

Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,565,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the quarter. Edison International makes up 6.0% of Zimmer Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Zimmer Partners LP owned approximately 1.99% of Edison International worth $443,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 6.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 191,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,215,000 after buying an additional 12,171 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 10.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Edison International by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,764,000 after buying an additional 32,339 shares during the last quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund lifted its holdings in Edison International by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund now owns 284,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,884,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Edison International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,259,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $365,803,000 after buying an additional 141,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

EIX stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.91. 23,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,012,721. Edison International has a twelve month low of $48.47 and a twelve month high of $66.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.663 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Edison International’s payout ratio is 58.63%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America cut Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

