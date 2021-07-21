Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.85 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) will report earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.73) and the lowest is ($0.94). Editas Medicine reported earnings per share of ($0.43) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 97.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full year earnings of ($3.67) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.23) to ($3.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($3.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.62) to ($3.29). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Editas Medicine.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 28.42% and a negative net margin of 147.51%. The business had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

EDIT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.

In other news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Editas Medicine by 415.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Editas Medicine during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 1,176.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EDIT stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.09. 1,113,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,109,867. Editas Medicine has a 1-year low of $27.01 and a 1-year high of $99.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.32 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.57.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

