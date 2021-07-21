Egretia Price Down 14.5% Over Last 7 Days (EGT)

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 21st. During the last seven days, Egretia has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Egretia has a total market cap of $5.11 million and $1.12 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Egretia coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00047320 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002634 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00013332 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006426 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.73 or 0.00787787 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Egretia Coin Profile

EGT is a coin. Its launch date was May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 coins. Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Egretia’s official website is egretia.io . The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Egretia’s official message board is blog.egretia.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Egretia project is cooperating with Egret Technology, a globally well-known HTML5 technology service provider. Their goal is to combine blockchain with HTML5 technology to create the world’s first HTML5 blockchain engine and platform, aiming for applying blockchain to vertical industries. Egretia is also committed to building four core platforms and an incubator, providing comprehensive blockchain solutions and services for players, content providers, channels and advertisers, and facilitating a complete ecosystem in which tokens circulate. EGT is an ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange in the ecosystem. “

Egretia Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Egretia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Egretia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

