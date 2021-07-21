EJF Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU)

EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,925,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,820,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,322,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,625,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,895,000.

Shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,437. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.94. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.09.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

