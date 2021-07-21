EJF Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 313,743 Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSICU)

EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSICU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 313,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,100,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kadem Sustainable Impact during the 1st quarter worth $198,000.

Kadem Sustainable Impact stock remained flat at $$10.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,249. Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $10.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98.

Kadem Sustainable Impact Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of energy storage, electric vehicles, electric vehicles infrastructure, or mobility technologies.

