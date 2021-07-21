EJF Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK)

EJF Capital LLC lessened its holdings in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) by 69.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,367 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 190,633 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC owned 0.56% of SmartFinancial worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMBK. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 21.5% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 669,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,504,000 after purchasing an additional 118,489 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 11.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,822,000 after purchasing an additional 97,777 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 474,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,611,000 after purchasing an additional 57,343 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 205.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 28,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of SmartFinancial during the first quarter valued at about $518,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.21% of the company’s stock.

SMBK traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $23.96. The company had a trading volume of 45,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,082. The firm has a market cap of $362.04 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.75. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $25.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.11.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 22.85%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James upgraded SmartFinancial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

