EJF Capital LLC Decreases Position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

EJF Capital LLC lessened its holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,975 shares during the quarter. EJF Capital LLC owned 0.12% of WesBanco worth $2,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in WesBanco by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 7,438 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in WesBanco in the 1st quarter worth $827,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in WesBanco in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WesBanco in the 1st quarter worth $3,345,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in WesBanco in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WSBC traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.21. 461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,274. WesBanco, Inc. has a one year low of $19.46 and a one year high of $39.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.08.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $149.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.67 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 6.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.21%.

In other WesBanco news, EVP Jayson M. Zatta sold 1,500 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $54,480.00. Also, EVP Michael L. Perkins sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $43,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $306,045 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, WesBanco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.92.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

