EJF Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

EJF Capital LLC reduced its position in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 55.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,416 shares during the quarter. EJF Capital LLC owned approximately 0.16% of First Bancorp worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBNC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Bancorp by 282.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. 72.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Bancorp stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.53. 4 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,178. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.60 and a 52-week high of $48.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.30.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 28.42%. The business had revenue of $75.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.89%.

In other news, CEO Richard H. Moore purchased 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $101,507.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,508,044.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FBNC. Zacks Investment Research cut First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

