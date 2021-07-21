EJF Capital LLC Invests $1.97 Million in Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR)

EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 202,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,000. EJF Capital LLC owned about 1.99% of Silver Crest Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Silver Crest Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Silver Crest Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Silver Crest Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Silver Crest Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000.

Get Silver Crest Acquisition alerts:

SLCR traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $9.65. The company had a trading volume of 5,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,607. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.68. Silver Crest Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $10.78.

Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based Central, Hong Kong.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Crest Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Crest Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.