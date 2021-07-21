EJF Capital LLC Invests $2.66 Million in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,657,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,715,000 after buying an additional 284,483 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 242.6% during the first quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 10,591,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,375,000 after buying an additional 7,500,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,763,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,110,000 after buying an additional 2,613,254 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 58,288,970.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,828,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,669,000 after buying an additional 5,828,897 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at $177,891,000. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

In other news, Director Mary Chris Jammet sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,752. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 117,536 shares of company stock valued at $4,918,869 in the last three months. 5.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MGM traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.73. 69,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,423,241. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $45.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.50.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 47.65%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.25%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

