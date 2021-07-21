EJF Capital LLC Invests $2.90 Million in CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CCAC)

EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CCAC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 290,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,900,000. EJF Capital LLC owned 1.05% of CITIC Capital Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition by 98.4% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 88,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 44,027 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition by 199.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 35,662 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $2,000,000. VR Advisory Services Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,635,000. Finally, Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,250,000. Institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCAC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,327. CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.91.

CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

