EJF Capital LLC Makes New $2.40 Million Investment in Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB)

EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 240,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,000. EJF Capital LLC owned about 0.60% of Northern Star Investment Corp. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northern Star Investment Corp. II alerts:

Shares of NYSE NSTB remained flat at $$9.94 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 65,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,489. Northern Star Investment Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.97.

Northern Star Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Star Investment Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Star Investment Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.