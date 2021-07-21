EJF Capital LLC Raises Position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

EJF Capital LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,434 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares during the quarter. EJF Capital LLC owned 0.16% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EFSC. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 446.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director John S. Eulich acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.79 per share, with a total value of $373,425.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,250.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $196,520.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 44,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,167,566.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.47. The stock had a trading volume of 560 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,039. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.39. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 52 week low of $25.21 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.49.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $90.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.14 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 9.33%. Research analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

