EJF Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB)

EJF Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) by 77.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533,029 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC owned 0.56% of Bridgewater Bancshares worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 11,253 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $565,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,869,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,185,000 after purchasing an additional 19,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 320,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after purchasing an additional 30,300 shares in the last quarter. 48.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Bridgewater Bancshares from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWB traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.09. 66,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,394. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $18.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.77.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 24.75%. The company had revenue of $26.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.75 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, Director Todd B. Urness acquired 4,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.34 per share, for a total transaction of $71,180.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,090,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,917,558.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 20.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

