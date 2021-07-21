EJF Capital LLC Sells 630,327 Shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

EJF Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) by 78.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 630,327 shares during the quarter. EJF Capital LLC owned about 0.23% of iStar worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nut Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in iStar during the fourth quarter valued at $29,700,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in iStar during the fourth quarter valued at $13,519,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in iStar during the first quarter valued at $10,963,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iStar by 7.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,531,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,917,000 after purchasing an additional 533,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iStar by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,346,000 after acquiring an additional 322,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

STAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of iStar in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

STAR stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,040. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.57 and a beta of 0.73. iStar Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.17 and a 52-week high of $23.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.46. iStar had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. As a group, analysts anticipate that iStar Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from iStar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. iStar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -57.47%.

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

