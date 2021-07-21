Elamachain Price Down 8.7% Over Last 7 Days (ELAMA)

Elamachain (CURRENCY:ELAMA) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Elamachain has a market capitalization of $6.62 million and $2.23 million worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Elamachain has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Elamachain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003122 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00047153 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00013335 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006345 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $257.49 or 0.00803655 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Elamachain Coin Profile

ELAMA is a coin. It launched on January 29th, 2020. Elamachain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 856,192,740 coins. The official website for Elamachain is www.elamachain.io . The official message board for Elamachain is medium.com/@elamachain . Elamachain’s official Twitter account is @elamachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ELAMACHAIN is an emotional AI platform integrating blockchain technology and AI services to meet the needs of individual users and businesses in connection with the existing ecosystem. ELA Coin (ELAMA) fuels that ecosystem built on AI designed to answer human emotions, while it provides maximized utility to users of ELAMACHAIN platform. ELAMACHAIN’s ecosystem and scalability covers the territory of the “real-world” untouched by precedent blockchain projects, ranging from the application of AI services and practical – and convenient – usage of cryptocurrency in daily lives and businesses. “

Elamachain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elamachain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elamachain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elamachain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

