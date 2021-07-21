Electra Protocol (XEP) Reaches Market Cap of $15.48 Million

Electra Protocol (CURRENCY:XEP) traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One Electra Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Electra Protocol has a total market cap of $15.48 million and $43,595.00 worth of Electra Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Electra Protocol has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00047444 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003127 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00013323 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $259.27 or 0.00809696 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006368 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Electra Protocol Coin Profile

Electra Protocol is a coin. Electra Protocol’s total supply is 17,764,656,765 coins and its circulating supply is 17,840,174,207 coins. The Reddit community for Electra Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/ElectraProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Electra Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ephelants360 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Registered in the U.S.A, ephelant360 is a Blockchain-based platform to create/develop film & tv production content. It provides users with a selection of screenplays, made by other ephelants360 users, where they can find the content to suit their film/tv production project. There is an available A.I. software analysis to assist users in finding the most suitable production content for each case. The XEP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that serves as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community. The XEP token can also be used to pay for subscriptions or to submit screenplays for A.I. analysis. “

