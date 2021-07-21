Electrolux (OTC:ELUXF) Rating Increased to Buy at Pareto Securities

Electrolux (OTC:ELUXF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Pareto Securities to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a $250.00 price target on the stock.

ELUXF stock remained flat at $$27.95 during trading on Wednesday.

Get Electrolux alerts:

About Electrolux

Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Featured Article: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Electrolux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrolux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.