Electroneum (ETN) Price Reaches $0.0080

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Electroneum has a total market cap of $143.81 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Electroneum has traded 30.7% higher against the US dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Electroneum alerts:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

ETN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,883,024,214 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.