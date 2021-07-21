Element Solutions (ESI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Element Solutions to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Element Solutions has set its FY 2021 guidance at 1.300- EPS and its FY21 guidance at at least $1.30 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $550.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.26 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 11.96%. Element Solutions’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect Element Solutions to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ESI stock opened at $22.80 on Wednesday. Element Solutions has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $24.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

ESI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Element Solutions to $3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.58.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

