Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Major Shareholder Sells $3,700,506.60 in Stock

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 15,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $3,700,506.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lilly Endowment Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

On Wednesday, July 14th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 10,780 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.02, for a total transaction of $2,555,075.60.

On Monday, July 12th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,238 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.09, for a total transaction of $767,697.42.

On Monday, July 12th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,238 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.09, for a total transaction of $767,697.42.

On Monday, June 7th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 230,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.72, for a total transaction of $51,685,600.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 109,261 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.39, for a total transaction of $25,937,468.79.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total transaction of $49,368,900.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 202,102 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.94, for a total transaction of $47,077,639.88.

On Thursday, June 24th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,898 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.51, for a total transaction of $3,063,403.98.

On Thursday, June 10th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 240,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.63, for a total transaction of $56,071,200.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,329 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total transaction of $1,482,436.83.

Eli Lilly and stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $236.65. The stock had a trading volume of 37,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,056,483. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $218.13. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $239.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $226.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.26.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,071,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,035,694,000 after buying an additional 259,494 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,155,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,278,000 after buying an additional 14,060,388 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,399,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,782,000 after buying an additional 221,092 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,787,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,562,000 after buying an additional 505,780 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $1,463,293,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.13.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.