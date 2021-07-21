Ellaism (ELLA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $38.00

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. During the last seven days, Ellaism has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ellaism coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ellaism has a total market capitalization of $74,580.55 and $38.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,944.47 or 0.06143466 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.75 or 0.00131914 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism Profile

Ellaism is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 47,176,115 coins and its circulating supply is 47,124,784 coins. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org . The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Buying and Selling Ellaism

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

