Elrond Hits Market Capitalization of $1.48 Billion (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Elrond has a total market cap of $1.48 billion and $41.65 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Elrond has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Elrond coin can currently be bought for approximately $77.40 or 0.00242026 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00033103 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00034397 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005643 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00011548 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001530 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Elrond Coin Profile

Elrond (CRYPTO:EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 22,101,649 coins and its circulating supply is 19,151,101 coins. Elrond’s official website is elrond.com . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

