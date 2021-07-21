Elysian Hits Market Capitalization of $148,251.02 (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Elysian has a total market capitalization of $148,251.02 and $510,305.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elysian coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Elysian has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003133 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00047796 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00013746 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006480 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $252.76 or 0.00791903 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

About Elysian

ELY is a coin. It launched on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 coins. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Elysian is elycoin.io . The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

