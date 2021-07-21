Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Given New C$59.00 Price Target at CIBC

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Emera from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.75.

Get Emera alerts:

Shares of EMRAF traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,260. Emera has a 52-week low of $38.13 and a 52-week high of $48.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.37.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Featured Article: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.