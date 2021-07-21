Emercoin Price Reaches $0.0404 (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Over the last week, Emercoin has traded down 13.8% against the dollar. Emercoin has a total market cap of $1.93 million and approximately $15,958.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emercoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0404 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Internet of People (IOP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000042 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015435 BTC.

Emercoin Coin Profile

EMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 47,820,617 coins. Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Emercoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

