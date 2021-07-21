Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. BSW Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 5,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,020,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $813,837,000 after purchasing an additional 374,487 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 954.7% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 34,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after buying an additional 30,912 shares during the period. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 20.1% during the first quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,854,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. 72.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.46.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $97.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.04. The firm has a market cap of $58.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $99.09.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

