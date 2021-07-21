Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stake Boosted by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,558,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.43% of Emerson Electric worth $230,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,252,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,955,000 after acquiring an additional 101,404 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 5,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,020,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $813,837,000 after buying an additional 374,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 954.7% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 34,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 30,912 shares during the last quarter. 72.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.17. 24,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,279,155. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.04. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $99.09.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.46.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

