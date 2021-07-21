Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. On average, analysts expect Empire State Realty Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ESRT opened at $11.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a current ratio of 8.32. Empire State Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $5.19 and a twelve month high of $13.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.99, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 22.58%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ESRT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.17.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

