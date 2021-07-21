Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Shares Down 2.9%

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)’s share price traded down 2.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $41.26 and last traded at $41.35. 3,214 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 156,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Enanta Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.88.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.51.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.05 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 78.57% and a negative return on equity of 12.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,356,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,088,000 after acquiring an additional 832,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 171.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 644,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,807,000 after buying an additional 407,185 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,729,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,943,000 after buying an additional 323,571 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $6,483,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $5,620,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

