Energi Market Cap Hits $65.70 Million (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One Energi coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.52 or 0.00004755 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Energi has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. Energi has a total market cap of $65.70 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00032576 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.63 or 0.00236110 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00033656 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005683 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00011387 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 43,135,903 coins. The official website for Energi is www.energi.world . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Energi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

