Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at Raymond James

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

ET opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 2.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.44. Energy Transfer has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $11.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.73 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 5,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ray W. Washburne purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $1,906,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 123,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,052.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ET. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 1,291.5% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 33,080,006 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $254,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,702,751 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,872,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $575,018,000 after buying an additional 8,437,563 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,769,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $214,874,000 after buying an additional 7,869,487 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 1,340.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,094,000 after buying an additional 3,525,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 148.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,045,433 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

