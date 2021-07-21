Enigma (ENG) Trading Down 6.9% Over Last Week

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded up 11.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 21st. In the last seven days, Enigma has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. Enigma has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $2.67 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enigma coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000320 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.51 or 0.00433932 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002787 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000209 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00013717 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $444.09 or 0.01391319 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About Enigma

Enigma (CRYPTO:ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,896,897 coins. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official website is enigma.co . The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Enigma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

