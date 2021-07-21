Enjin Coin Achieves Market Cap of $919.28 Million (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 21st. One Enjin Coin coin can now be bought for $1.10 or 0.00003448 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Enjin Coin has traded 24.2% lower against the dollar. Enjin Coin has a total market cap of $919.28 million and approximately $187.32 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Enjin Coin Coin Profile

Enjin Coin (CRYPTO:ENJ) is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 834,331,121 coins. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin . Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin® is introducing Enjin Coin (“ENJ”), a cryptocurrency (ERC-20 Token) and smart contract platform that gives game developers, content creators and gaming communities the required crypto-backed value and tools for implementing and managing virtual goods. “

Buying and Selling Enjin Coin

