Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$1.89. Ensign Energy Services shares last traded at C$1.83, with a volume of 1,140,596 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$1.40 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ensign Energy Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.16.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$297.27 million and a P/E ratio of -3.15.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.31) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$218.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$243.05 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ensign Energy Services Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI)

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

