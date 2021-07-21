Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Holdings Raised by Select Equity Group L.P.

Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,680,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293,613 shares during the period. Entegris comprises 2.7% of Select Equity Group L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Select Equity Group L.P. owned approximately 4.93% of Entegris worth $746,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 66.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Entegris has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.70.

Shares of Entegris stock traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $118.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,161. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.32. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.61 and a twelve month high of $126.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 4.67. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 1.26.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). Entegris had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The company had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.60%.

In related news, Director Brian F. Sullivan sold 2,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $293,947.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,167,129.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.41, for a total transaction of $238,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,105.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,316 shares of company stock valued at $3,596,263. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

