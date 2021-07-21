Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Entegris worth $26,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Entegris by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Entegris alerts:

In other news, Director Brian F. Sullivan sold 2,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $293,947.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,521 shares in the company, valued at $11,167,129.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bruce W. Beckman sold 8,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total value of $1,040,896.00. Insiders have sold 30,316 shares of company stock valued at $3,596,263 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Entegris stock opened at $116.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 1.26. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.61 and a fifty-two week high of $126.41.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.05 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. Entegris’s payout ratio is 12.60%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENTG. Wolfe Research began coverage on Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.70.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.