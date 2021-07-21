Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 58.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 673,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 248,878 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.33% of Entergy worth $66,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Entergy by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,709,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,562,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,040 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,061,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $605,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,364,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,750,000 after purchasing an additional 77,189 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 11.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,019,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $300,360,000 after purchasing an additional 299,872 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 56.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,943,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,329,000 after purchasing an additional 704,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $1,760,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total transaction of $125,916.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,041 shares of company stock valued at $3,581,679 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ETR traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.12. 2,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,661. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.78 and a fifty-two week high of $113.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.52.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 11.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ETR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.57.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.