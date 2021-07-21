Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 21,085 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 31.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 51,796 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 12,522 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth $630,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.9% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 153,565 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 85.3% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Port Capital LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth $204,000. 28.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. TD Securities began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

EPD stock opened at $23.76 on Wednesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $25.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $51.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.17.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.31%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

