Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 17.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EPD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. TD Securities began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

NYSE:EPD opened at $23.76 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hutner Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,935 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 27,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 21.2% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. 28.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

