EOS (EOS) Market Cap Achieves $3.33 Billion

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. EOS has a total market capitalization of $3.33 billion and approximately $956.33 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EOS has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One EOS coin can currently be bought for about $3.48 or 0.00010856 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004020 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000051 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000519 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,031,464,608 coins and its circulating supply is 955,380,863 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . EOS’s official website is eos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

EOS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

