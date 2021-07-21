EOSDT (EOSDT) Reaches Market Cap of $2.68 Million

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 21st. In the last week, EOSDT has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One EOSDT coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00003209 BTC on major exchanges. EOSDT has a total market capitalization of $2.68 million and approximately $105.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOSDT Coin Profile

EOSDT was first traded on May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. EOSDT’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

EOSDT Coin Trading

